Here’s all the free games coming to PlayStation Plus in December 2018

Jordan King

Sony has confirmed all of the free titles coming as part of PlayStation Plus in December 2018.

Headlining the PS4 lineup of games this month is Onrush, a fun, over-the-top racer that has you competing in a variety of epic vehicles. Having only launched earlier this year, it’s great to see it available on Plus.

You’ve also got SOMA, a terrific survival horror experience from the makers of Amnesia: The Dark Descent. It takes a bold look at what it means to be a human in a strange, oppressive world.

Those still rocking a PS3 can treat themselves to digital downloads of Steredenn and Steins;Gate, the latter of which is a brilliant sci-fi visual novel based around mad scientists and time-travel capers.

PS Vita owners can enjoy Iconoclasts and Papers, Please, both of which are cross-play with PS4 so you can download and keep them on both without any extra trouble.

You can find the complete games and their respective platforms below:

  • SOMA (PS4)
  • Onrush (PS4)
  • Steredenn (PS3)
  • Steins;Gate (PS3)
  • Iconoclasts (PS Vita + PS4)
  • Papers, Please (PS Vita)

And remember, there’s currently still time to download November’s catalogue of games which includes the fantastic Yakuza Kiwami and Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition. You have until December 4th to get your hands on those.

What games from this month's PlayStation Plus selection tickle your fancy?