PlayStation Now is finally fighting back against Xbox Game Pass with Last of Us 2

Hit Naughty Dog game The Last of Us 2 headlines a bumper October for the PlayStation Now on-demand service, as Sony beefs up its answer to Xbox Game Pass.

One of the best games of 2020 has quickly made its way to the subscription service as Sony looks to claw back the value proposition provided by Microsoft’s Game Pass Ultimate service.

Bethesda’s Fallout 76, the multiplayer focused RPG is also joining PS Now this month, perhaps surprisingly given Microsoft’s recent acquisition of the developer.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered will also be available as part of the line-up from October 5, joined by Desperados III, Amnesia: Collection, Victor Vran: Overkill Edition and Yet Another Zombie Defense HD.

The PlayStation Now service is available on PS4 and PS5 and this month’s additions join hundreds of PS4, PS4 and PS2 games available for gamers to play on-demand. Gamers can stream or download the games as part of their subscription.

The service, which includes access to some games in 4K if you have a PS4 Pro or PS5 console, is actually quite affordable too at just £49.99/$59.99 for an entire year of service.

The Last of Us 2 earned a five-star review from Trusted Reviews last summer, with our reviewer calling it “a masterful swansong for the PlayStation 4, and arguably the finest, most accomplished project Naughty Dog has ever embarked on.”

We praised the deep story that builds upon the original, viciously satisfying combat, diverse representation and nuanced characters.

Our reviewer concluded: “It’s far more than a traditional sequel, taking the original’s core message and expanding upon in ways that will be looked back on as brave, ambitious and undeniably controversial.”

