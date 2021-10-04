 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PlayStation Now is finally fighting back against Xbox Game Pass with Last of Us 2

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Hit Naughty Dog game The Last of Us 2 headlines a bumper October for the PlayStation Now on-demand service, as Sony beefs up its answer to Xbox Game Pass.

One of the best games of 2020 has quickly made its way to the subscription service as Sony looks to claw back the value proposition provided by Microsoft’s Game Pass Ultimate service.

Bethesda’s Fallout 76, the multiplayer focused RPG is also joining PS Now this month, perhaps surprisingly given Microsoft’s recent acquisition of the developer.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered will also be available as part of the line-up from October 5, joined by Desperados III, Amnesia: Collection, Victor Vran: Overkill Edition and Yet Another Zombie Defense HD.

The PlayStation Now service is available on PS4 and PS5 and this month’s additions join hundreds of PS4, PS4 and PS2 games available for gamers to play on-demand. Gamers can stream or download the games as part of their subscription.

The service, which includes access to some games in 4K if you have a PS4 Pro or PS5 console, is actually quite affordable too at just £49.99/$59.99 for an entire year of service.

You might like…

Upcoming PS5 Games 2021: All of the best titles coming our way this year

Upcoming PS5 Games 2021: All of the best titles coming our way this year

Jade King 7 months ago
PS5 vs Xbox Series X won’t be decided by console sales, Microsoft says

PS5 vs Xbox Series X won’t be decided by console sales, Microsoft says

Chris Smith 11 months ago
PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition: What is the difference between Sony’s next-gen consoles?

PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition: What is the difference between Sony’s next-gen consoles?

Max Parker 1 year ago

The Last of Us 2 earned a five-star review from Trusted Reviews last summer, with our reviewer calling it “a masterful swansong for the PlayStation 4, and arguably the finest, most accomplished project Naughty Dog has ever embarked on.”

We praised the deep story that builds upon the original, viciously satisfying combat, diverse representation and nuanced characters.

Our reviewer concluded: “It’s far more than a traditional sequel, taking the original’s core message and expanding upon in ways that will be looked back on as brave, ambitious and undeniably controversial.”

Does Sony have a shot of reeling in Game Pass with its current strategy? Or does a major rethink need to happen? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.