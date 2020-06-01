PlayStation boss believes PS5 games will be more expensive to make

Games are expensive to make, especially when we’re talking about the big budget exclusives to be found on PS4 and Xbox One.

Now, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan expanded on some of the economic and labour costs associated with developing such titles, and how things might change with the upcoming arrival of PS5.

Speaking to Gamesindustry.biz, Jim Ryan talked about the costs of developing titles which line up with the visuals and gameplay found in Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5 demo, which provided us with our debut glimpse of the new console.

“I think, to the extent that the technology enables the graphics side of it to become more interesting and life-like, [the games] will become slightly more human intensive and capital intensive to produce,” Ryan explained.

He goes on to confirm that he expects to see “an increase in development budgets” although nothing that is too extreme. A similar increase is expected in the work required to create such games, so we may end up waiting longer for sequels and new experiences to become available to the public. We hope the employees at development studios are rewarded for the extra work too, since crunch is still a frequent issue in the industry.

PS5 will launch in Holiday 2020, and this week will finally see Sony showcase some of the titles expected to arrive on the next-generation console. You can expect the presentation to last roughly an hour with a mixture of first and third-party titles being revealed.

Our money is on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Horizon Zero Dawn 2 and the long-rumoured Demon’s Souls Remake making an appearance. There’s also the chance that the elusive Silent Hill reboot could materialise, which insiders hint will be a PS5 exclusive.

