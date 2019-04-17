Persona 5’s Joker hits Super Smash Bros Ultimate today alongside a massive update

Nintendo has announced that a new character is coming to Super Smash Bros Ultimate in the form of Joker from Persona 5.

In fact, he’s available today as downloadable content for the beloved fighter, coming as part of first Fighters Pass Challenger Pack.

Aside from Joker himself, who wields a sword and gun combo, he also comes packaged with an all-new stage and plenty of customisation options.

The Mementos stage looks incredible, coming with different aesthetic choices that boast music from a trio of Persona games. So many bangers.

Update 3.0 isn’t just a big deal for Joker, it also adds a bunch of welcome new features to Super Smash Bros Ultimate such as a dedicated stage builder.

You can find a bunch of more extensive details in the video below, which goes to an exhaustive length to inform players on all the big changes:

SuperSmash Bros Ultimate is a brilliant fighter, including a huge number of fighters, levels and fanservice for hardcore Nintendo fans.

With Persona 5 crossing the threshold of playable characters, it’s genuinely hard to see where it will go next. Here’s hoping for something truly unexpected.

