Perfect Dark: The Initiative and Microsoft finally announce the rumoured reboot

Microsoft and The Initiative have announced Perfect Dark, a reboot in the iconic shooter franchise not developed by the studio that helped define it.

Having been in hibernation since the release of Perfect Dark Zero as an Xbox 360 launch title way back in 2005, it’s a series we honestly never expected to make a return. But such a thing has now become a reality, and it’s coming to Xbox and PC.

Unveiled with a stylish yet mysterious CG trailer, Joanna Dark is poised to return as a secret agent who will inevitably be tasked with saving the world from a dark and dangerous threat.

We don’t know much about the game right now, but Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Perfect Dark including all the latest news, release date, trailers, gameplay and more.

What is Perfect Dark?

Perfect Dark is a complete reboot of the classic shooter franchise designed for Xbox and PC, and seems to take place in a futuristic world where evil threats want to disrupt order like never before. Here’s an excerpt from the announcement post on Xbox Wire:

“We have built the Perfect Dark team at The Initiative by bringing in some of the most talented game makers from around the industry who all share a passion for storytelling, world-building and creating memorable game experiences. With the full backing from Xbox Studios to re-imagine one of the best loved IPs from gaming history, we couldn’t be more excited to share some of our early ideas.”

Perfect Dark release date – when is it coming out?

Its first trailer at The Game Awards 2020 sadly didn’t unveil a release date, or even a general window as to when the game might be coming. Because of this, it’s safe to assume that Perfect Dark is in the early stages of production. We imagine it will be coming to PC, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Perfect Dark trailer – how does it look?

You can check out the debut trailer for Perfect Dark below. It doesn’t reveal too much, beyond a gorgeous futuristic setting and our heroine staring out upon it from an exploding rooftop.

An additional video has also been released which provides some developer insight from the team behind it, and how they plan to bring such a beloved property back to life in the years to come.

Perfect Dark history – how many games has there been?

While it doesn’t have a huge amount of titles in its catalogue, Perfect Dark has established itself as a cult classic amongst shooter fans, largely because of how far it pushed the Nintendo 64 hardware way back in 2000. For the time it was fairly stunning, and a high watermark for Rare’s extended tenure on the console. It surfaced once again in 2005 with Perfect Dark Zero, a soft reboot which acted as a launch title for Xbox 360. While it was impressive at the time, it’s aged very, very badly. You can play it for yourself on Xbox One if you’re morbidly curious.