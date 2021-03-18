PC gamers to get one of the neatest Xbox Series X features

Microsoft has announced the excellent Auto HDR feature from Xbox Series S/X is coming to gamers on Windows 10 machines.

The excellent backward compatible feature, which requires a HDR compatible TV or monitor, brings richer colour and contrast features to games that are not already rendered for HDR. Hence, Auto HDR. PC gamers’ titles that are rendered in standard dynamic range can expect an upgrade with darker darks and brighter brights. This feature also helps the image to possess greater depth.

It’s a feature new-gen Xbox gamers have had access to since the launch of the new consoles late last year. It’s now available in preview on Windows from today and will provide automatic HDR visuals to more than 1,000 games that have been created using DirectX 11 and DirectX 12.

In a post on Microsoft’s developer blog, Microsoft says PC gamers will be able to toggle the feature on and off, if they wish to give compatible titles a visual makeover.

The author, referred to only as Hannah in their by-line, writes: “While some game studios develop for HDR gaming PCs by mastering their game natively for HDR, Auto HDR for PC will take DirectX 11 or DirectX 12 SDR-only games and intelligently expand the color/brightness range up to HDR.

“It’s a seamless platform feature that will give you an amazing new gaming experience that takes full advantage of your HDR monitor’s capabilities. The Auto in the title implies how easy it is for you to enable the feature; a simple settings toggle flip will let you turn the feature on and off.”

Right now the feature is only available to gamers in the Windows Insider program. Once the feature rolls out to all, here’s how you’ll be able to enable it.

Open Settings then go to System->Display

Click the Windows HD Color Settings link

Scroll down and make sure that the UseHDR toggle is On

Keep scrolling and you will find the Auto HDR toggle. Flip this to On as well and that’s it. It’s that simple.

