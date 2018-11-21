Celebrate Black Friday with the longest Overwatch free trial yet

Blizzard has announced a free trial for Overwatch that is currently taking place across PS4, Xbox One and PC.

The hero shooter recently saw the addition of Ashe in a recent patch, with the gunslinger acting as Overwatch’s 29th hero when announced at BlizzCon 2018.

And now, you can experience the new hero and all of the rest during this free trial period. It will last until November 26, taking us through to the end of Black Friday 2018 madness.

If Overwatch happens to tickle your fancy during the free trial, you can pick up the Standard Edition for just £12.99 until November 29. The Legendary Edition is a little more expensive at £19.99.

When you take into consideration that all new heroes, maps and other substantial updates for Overwatch are available for free, this is a pretty fantastic deal. You’ve also got seasonal events revolving around Halloween, Christmas, Summer Games and the Lunar New Year. So, there’s plenty to sink into with Overwatch.

Earning 9/10 in our updated review, we praised Overwatch’s diverse roster of characters, addictive gameplay and wonderful amounts of charm:

‘Overwatch remains one of the most compelling and experimental shooters in the world right now. Blizzard Entertainment’s commitment to innovative new heroes, modes and responding to community feedback is unparalleled – and a treat to watch.

Like World of Warcraft, Starcraft and Diablo before it, Blizzard has crafted something that will undoubtedly be around for years to come.’

