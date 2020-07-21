Overcooked! All You Can Eat brings the addictive party game to PS5 and Xbox Series X

Team 17 has announced Overcooked! All You Can Eat, a brand-new iteration of the cooking party game making its way to PS5 and Xbox Series X.

It features Overcooked, Overcooked 2 and all of their respective downloadable content all in a single convenient package. This is the definitive experience for both newcomers and existing players from the looks of things.

Announced and seemingly exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X, All You Can Eat will run at 4K and a silky smooth 60 frames per second, ensuring the chaos is easy to parse as you’re busy arguing with your friends.

All of the original Overcooked levels have been rebuilt in its sequel’s engine, ensuring they look better than ever and also support crossplay across both platforms. So, even if you mastered the first game you’ll have some incentive to revisit it later this year.

Related: Best PS5 Games

Team 17 will also be introducing some comprehensive accessibility options including an assist mode, dyslexic friendly text and a scalable user interface. Overcooked is pretty challenging and it’s easy to find yourself stumped, so knowing the studio has thought of such obstacles is wonderful to see. This way, even inexperienced players can see both games through to their conclusions.

A release date for Overcooked! All You Can Eat remains unconfirmed, although we imagine such details will surface once we know when the consoles themselves are arriving. Here’s what we thought of Overcooked 2 in our 4/5 review: “This sequel provides just enough new ideas and content to serve up a delightful second helping. The charming visuals and low-key humour serve to counterbalance the devilish co-operative challenges on offer.”

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…