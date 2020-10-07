Official PS5 teardown video provides an intimate look at the next-gen console

Sony Computer Entertainment has released an official teardown video for the PS5 which pulls apart the upcoming next-gen console piece by piece while providing us with a bunch of new information.

The video itself is surprisingly formal, featuring Yasuhiro Ootori, VP of the Mechanical Design Department and Hardware Design Division as he slowly but surely takes the hardware apart while explaining a lot of intimate details about exactly how certain components will work.

You’ll immediately notice that the console itself is positively massive, dwarving the size of its older siblings. To be more specific, it measures in at 104mm wide, 390mm deep and 260mm deep. It’s a bulky bit of a kit, so you’ll likely need to make an ample amount of space in your entertainment centre to accommodate such a beast.

He continues by highlighting the console’s ports and connections before taking apart the console and plucking out its precious innards. The heat sink is positively massive, which should ensure the machine doesn’t overheat during extended play sessions. Interestingly, the console also comes with a base you can unscrew when deciding to display it horizontally or vertically.

There’s even holes in the innards which are designed to collect dust, so you can easily clean them with a hoover or similar instrument. From here, Ootori-san grabs his screwdriver and goes to town on the next-gen console. The full video has him detailing the CPU, GPU and other specifications of the PS5 so hardcore tech experts can see everything there is to know.

While you’ll likely never need to take the console apart like this as a general consumer, it’s strangely honest of Sony to release a video like this only a handful of weeks before the PS5’s release. If were being blunt, we really appreciate the honesty. However, a number of questions about the console still remain unanswered such as the look of its user interface and approach to backwards compatibility.

The PS5 will be launching both its physical and digital editions on November 12 in US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, NZ, South Korea. The rest of the world, including the UK, can get their hands on the console on November 19. We’ll be covering the console and all of its big games extensively, so keep an eye on Trusted Reviews in the coming weeks.

