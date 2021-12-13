Odin is back in epic Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok DLC event

Ubisoft has announced a major new downloadable content event for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which will see the series venture deeper into Norse mythology and once again wield the might of Odin.

The massive Dawn of Ragnarok DLC release will arrive on March 10 Ubisoft’s grand Year Two plans for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which will also include a crossover event with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. More on that below.

However, the main event is definitely the Dawn of Ragnarok DLC, that’ll see the game’s protagonist take on the role of the iconic God of War, Odin, with divine powers aplenty. However, it won’t come for free though, it’s a separate purchase for owners of the main game.

You’ll have to be pretty decent at the game to access it though. You’ll need to reach settlement level 4 and unlock Valka’s hut. Ubisoft reckons you’ll need to be a Level 340 player to handle this difficulty level too. It can be pre-purchased from today.

“Dawn of Ragnarok sees Eivor step into the role of Odin once again and travel to the dwarven realm of Svartalfheim, where the immortal fire giant, Surtr, has kidnapped Odin’s son Baldr,” reads a post on the Xbox Wire blog.

“Fantastical mythic realms are not the only new features players can expect: in Dawn of Ragnarok, Odin will have access to new divine powers that allow players to absorb enemy powers and use them to their advantage.”

The PlayStation blog announcement adds that the update will lean “heavily into the Asgard fantasy” and provide 35 hours of new gameplay, across an area about a third of the size of England.

While the wait until March 10 seems interminable for Assassin’s Creed fans, there’ll be plenty to enjoy in the meantime. The aforementioned crossover event for all Valhalla and Odyssey players.

The crossover story is called A Fated Encounter and will requirer gamers to own both games. It’ll see Kassandra travel to England where she’ll cross paths with Eivor.