Nvidia is planning more ray tracing remasters

If you have one of Nvidia’s fancy ray-tracing graphics cards, you may be a touch disappointed by the lack of content with which to show off the clever lighting party tricks. Nvidia has heard your concern, and the company is planning on doing more remasters of PC games as showcases for the fancy tech.

You may remember the company added ray tracing to Quake 2, and while adding cutting edge graphical effects to a shooter from 1997 may feel like a waste, it certainly gave a good taste of how real-time lighting, shadows and reflections can up a game’s sense of realism.

Related: What is ray tracing?

It won’t be the last. A new job listing posted by the company is looking for a game producer at the company’s Lightspeed Studios is chiefly concerned with “an exciting new game remastering program,” and there’s no doubt this is all about ray tracing.

“We’re cherry-picking some of the greatest titles from the past decades and bringing them into the ray tracing age, giving them state-of-the-art visuals while keeping the gameplay that made them great,” the listing reads.

While the company won’t say which games are getting the remastering treatment, it does say its first target has already been picked, and that it’s “a title that you know and love”. As hints go, that’s not great: nobody expects the company to work on games you don’t know and hate, after all.

Related: Best PC games

Lightspeed Studios was founded back in 2015 mainly with the brief of remastering PC games for Android devices, which is why you can now play Half-Life 2, Doom 3 and Portal on Android. This isn’t the first time it’s gone beyond that remit, though: it was also responsible for porting Super Mario Galaxy and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess to the Shield for Chinese audiences.

What games would you like to see Lightspeed Studios remastering with ray-tracing elements? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.

Alan was Deputy Editor of Alphr.com, senior Editor at Mediablaze and a Producer at Mousebreaker, and has freelanced widely for The New Statesman, CNET and Pocket Gamer. Alan currently writes news for …