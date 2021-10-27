 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nvidia GeForce NOW finds calling at ‘world’s smallest arcade’

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Repurposing disused phone boxes is all the rage, whether it’s for a library or an urban garden. However, we do love when these old staples of British communications technology are retrofitted with some bleeding edge technology.

Nvidia has done just that by turning the humble British phone box into a state of the art cloud gaming rig it dubs the ‘world’s smallest gaming arcade’.

Powered by the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service and 5G mobile data connectivity, gamers visiting the booth in Manchester will be able to enjoy more than a thousand top PC games on the fly.

It’ll be located in Manchester at Exchange Square on Wednesday October 27 as a pop-up, enabling local families to pop-in and play during the half-term break.

The stunt aims to promote positive spaces for gaming, after Nvidia found many were getting stuck into their favourite titles at inappropriate times, like a family dinners, during work hours, or in the toilet. Among the 1,000 people it asked, the gaming giant even found players who played during their own wedding.

The world’s smallest gaming arcade, Nvidia says, will be all about getting your fix at the right times, keeping gamers out of trouble at work or at home.

An Nvidia spokesperson said: “Gaming is a hugely popular and positive past-time, and The World’s Smallest Gaming Arcade means that people can get their daily gaming fix when they’re not at home and without impacting things like work and social life. GeForce Now is making high-quality gaming accessible to all via the cloud, while ray tracing and DLSS are no longer being the reserve of those with a GPU and gaming rig.”

You might like…

PC games land on Xbox via Nvidia GeForce Now update

PC games land on Xbox via Nvidia GeForce Now update

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Best PC Games 2021: 12 titles you need to experience on your gaming rig

Best PC Games 2021: 12 titles you need to experience on your gaming rig

Jade King 10 months ago
Google Stadia vs Nvidia GeForce Now: Who’s the cream of the streams?

Google Stadia vs Nvidia GeForce Now: Who’s the cream of the streams?

Adam Speight 2 years ago

GeForce Now aims to bring top PC titles to almost any connected display, by utilising high-end RTX-based processing and graphics hardware based in the cloud. Gamers can access their existing gaming libraries from stores like Steam and Epic.

The service, which just landed on Xbox Series X via a beta of the Edge platform, includes access to top titles like New World, Apex Legends, Hitman 3 and the soon to be released Guardians of the Galaxy.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.