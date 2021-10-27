Nvidia GeForce NOW finds calling at ‘world’s smallest arcade’

Repurposing disused phone boxes is all the rage, whether it’s for a library or an urban garden. However, we do love when these old staples of British communications technology are retrofitted with some bleeding edge technology.

Nvidia has done just that by turning the humble British phone box into a state of the art cloud gaming rig it dubs the ‘world’s smallest gaming arcade’.

Powered by the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service and 5G mobile data connectivity, gamers visiting the booth in Manchester will be able to enjoy more than a thousand top PC games on the fly.

It’ll be located in Manchester at Exchange Square on Wednesday October 27 as a pop-up, enabling local families to pop-in and play during the half-term break.

The stunt aims to promote positive spaces for gaming, after Nvidia found many were getting stuck into their favourite titles at inappropriate times, like a family dinners, during work hours, or in the toilet. Among the 1,000 people it asked, the gaming giant even found players who played during their own wedding.

The world’s smallest gaming arcade, Nvidia says, will be all about getting your fix at the right times, keeping gamers out of trouble at work or at home.

An Nvidia spokesperson said: “Gaming is a hugely popular and positive past-time, and The World’s Smallest Gaming Arcade means that people can get their daily gaming fix when they’re not at home and without impacting things like work and social life. GeForce Now is making high-quality gaming accessible to all via the cloud, while ray tracing and DLSS are no longer being the reserve of those with a GPU and gaming rig.”

GeForce Now aims to bring top PC titles to almost any connected display, by utilising high-end RTX-based processing and graphics hardware based in the cloud. Gamers can access their existing gaming libraries from stores like Steam and Epic.

The service, which just landed on Xbox Series X via a beta of the Edge platform, includes access to top titles like New World, Apex Legends, Hitman 3 and the soon to be released Guardians of the Galaxy.