November will be a huge month for PSVR owners with free games aplenty

Sony has announced PlayStation VR owners will be rewarded with a trio of free games next month, if they also have a PlayStation Plus membership.

The gaming giant is celebrating five years of PSVR with the giveaway, but isn’t quite ready to reveal which games will be bestowed upon headset owners. Sony says there are more than 500 games and experiences available on PSVR, so we’ll be hoping for some big hitters.

As part of the platform’s fifth birthday, the company has also revealed the most played games thus far, when it comes to playtime hours. They’re Rec Room, Beat Saber, PlayStation VR Worlds, The Elder Scrolls V and the Resident Evil VII: Biohazard experience.

Those are the global figures, but they also hold true for Europe too. With any luck, they’ll be among the games Sony has up its sleeve for next month’s giveaway.

While Sony’s PSVR 2 headset isn’t expected until this time next year at the earliest, there’s plenty of great games still on the horizon for the current headset.

Sony highlights Moss: Book II, Wanderer, After the Fall, Humanity, Puzzling Places, and Zenith: The Last City for starters in a post on the PlayStation blog.

Earlier this year Sony confirmed there will be a second-generation PlayStation VR headset that hardnesses the additional power of the PlayStation 5 console, which certainly won’t be available in the immediate future.

Sony recently told developers at a private conference that the new model will offer a 4000 x 2040 resolution (2000 x2 040 per eye) and an HDR OLED panel with 100-degrees field of view. The refresh rate will also be important here.

Sony has also promised new controllers for the PSVR 2 which will deliver “a greater focus on ergonomics”. Given the PSVR relies on the ancient Move controllers, this will be a much appreciated update.

