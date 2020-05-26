No Man’s Sky warps onto Xbox Game Pass next month

Hello Games and Microsoft have announced that space exploration sim No Man’s Sky will be coming to Xbox Game Pass next month.

It will be available for subscribers of the service to download in June, although a specific date remains unconfirmed. It will coincide with the release of a Windows Store version of No Man’s Sky, which will also be on Game Pass.

Ever since its underwhelming yet commercially successful launch, No Man’s Sky has grown into something far more substantial and ambitious. It now features multiplayer, improved building mechanics and a laundry list of other improvements.

“It seems like a natural and timely step to announce today that next month, No Man’s Sky will come to Xbox Game Pass, opening up our universe of possibilities to over 10 million Xbox Game Pass members who are just about to start their journey with us,” reads a blog post from Microsoft.

One of its largest and most recent updates – Beyond – arrived on all platforms in 2019 and continued to build upon the foundation Hello Games had spent years building. Right now it’s well worth jumping into, especially for those who want to get lost in a universe while simultaneously making their mark on it.

“No Man’s Sky is a vastly different game compared to its 2016 release. A range of updates, big and small, have culminated in transforming a disappointing space affair into an intergalactic journey that, frustrations aside, is well worth taking,” reads our updated 4/5 verdict.

