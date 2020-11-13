Nioh Collection brings both of the brutal slashers to PS5 next year

Koei Tecmo and Sony Computer Entertainment have announced the Nioh Collection, set to bring both of the action-packed titles to PS5 in 2021.

Having launched earlier this year, Nioh 2 is an RPG sequel featuring all sorts of ancient creatures and tales inspired by Japanese folklore. It is your job to explore its world and dispose of them while also working on thwarting a potentially world-ending threat.

Now, it’s coming to a new generation of consoles alongside its beloved predecessor in a variety of different ways. The PlayStation Blog breaks down exactly what will be coming in February 2021:

Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition (available on PlayStation 4)

Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition (available on PlayStation 5)

Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition (available on PlayStation 5)

The Nioh Collection (available on PlayStation 5)

Related: Miles Morales Review

All of the above titles will support 4K and up to 120fps on the PS5, alongside enhanced visuals and other improvements you’d expect from a remastered release. Both of these games are positively massive, so it will likely take a while for you to get through them. If you happen to own either Nioh or Nioh 2 on the PS4 already, Sony has also detailed how the upgrade path will work for the new versions:

Players that own Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition on PS4 can upgrade to Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition on PS5 at no additional cost.

Players that own Nioh 2 on PS4 can upgrade to the base game – Nioh 2 Remastered on PS5, and receive the PS5 version of any DLC expansions they own on PS4.

The final expansion for Nioh 2 is set to arrive in the coming months, so the complete edition will compile all of the major pieces of downloadable content alongside the main campaign. Earning 4.5/5 in our review, this is easily one of the finest Souls-like games to emerge in recent years: “Nioh 2 is the best soulslike yet, a disruptive spin on the masocore genre that feels blessed with a blistering pace in combat despite its clever focus on tactics and staging in-between.” I’ve yet to jump into it, so will be biding my time until the PS5 release next year.

Gaming Editor Jade is the Gaming Editor at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (obviously…