Nintendo’s Switch year in review has the lowdown on lockdown gaming hours

Nintendo has published its year in review for Switch owners, laying out just how much time they spent gaming during a year dominated by the inability to do much else.

The round-up, which is available online, reminds gamers just what they played during 2020, how long they spent doing so and how that compared to 2019.

Nintendo’s annual celebration of the year will tell you what kind of gamer you are and thanks you “for making us part of your well-rounded free time this year!” Well rounded you say?

You’ll see your most-played games, most active months, total gold points earned and total gaming time throughout the year. Everything can be shared on the usual social platforms. The round-up ends by suggesting some new games based upon those you’ve already enjoyed. All you need to do to is sign into your Switch Online account to access the review.

It’s been another stellar year for the Nintendo Switch console, which continually topped the charts for the majority of the year; despite the console being quite hard to find in the early part of 2020 when quarantines struck.

While adding to an already stellar line up of titles, Animal Crossing: New Horizons was a staggering success, earning a five-star review here at Trusted Reviews.

Our own Jade King called it a “generation defining experience” and described the RPG as “beautiful, enjoyable and a joy to look at.”

She wrote: “Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the best game I’ve played this year, and immediately cements itself as one of the generation’s defining experiences. Fans will be playing it for years, watching as the seasons roll by and unveil the true potential of what has been created here.”

2021 may even see the launch of a new Pro edition of the Switch, enabling more powerful experiences, but there’s little concrete evidence to suggest an imminent upgrade for the evergreen console.