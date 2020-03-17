Nintendo Switch Online experiencing outages, just as UK hunkers down

Given the amount of spare time the entire western world is about to have on its hands, folks are going to be even more reliant on their favourite digital services.

So, it’s disappointing to hear that the Nintendo Switch Online platform is suffering a pretty widespread outage, and has been for much of Tuesday.

The Japanese gaming giant has confirmed it is experiencing issues with all network services, that had left users unable to connect to the store and online gaming portals.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Nintendo of Europe acknowledged the issue, pleading for patience and informing gamers of plans to rectify the issue as soon as possible.

However, the company has not explained what is causing the problems and has so far not responded to requests for comment from Trusted Reviews at the time of writing.

Naturally, some gamers who’re settling in for an extended period of social distancing or quarantine are far from impressed. Some users, who’ve just purchased a Switch are upset they can’t buy a new game for the system, while others are demanding Nintendo release Animal Crossing early to make up for the snafu.

It’s unclear whether the issue is related to too many people logging in at the same time, or other problems with the network.

However, there are some high profile services struggling with the load at the moment. We just brought word of a widespread Microsoft Teams outage, while the Discord gaming service was also suffering on Tuesday. Hopefully, if the increased load is to blame, the firms in question will get on top of things swiftly.

