Nintendo Switch finally gets official UK price cut

Nintendo has cut the price of the Nintendo Switch console in the UK and Europe, marking the first official lowering since the console arrived on the continent more than four years ago.

The standard Nintendo Switch (not the Lite or the OLED model) will now cost £259.99, compared to the £279.99 Nintendo had been charging until now. That’s only a £20 saving, but signifiant given Nintendo hasn’t been partial to lowering the value of its hardware or software in non-sale times.

Given the console is now getting a little longer in the tooth and approaching market saturation for those who’re going to buy one, the move is probably a prudent one from Nintendo.

The company may also be seeing to clear the way as it prepares for the release of the Nintendo Switch OLED later this year. The fact that Nintendo has chosen today to make the price cut, when it has added Switch OLED pre-orders to the UK site, would give credence to that believe.

The new Switch OLED model costs £309.99. It arrives with a slightly larger 7-inch display with the all-important, more vibrant OLED screen. It also has double the storage (64GB) as standard, and has an adjustable stand for a tabletop mode.

One could say the added value is such that buying the OLED model for £30 was somewhat of a no-brainer. Now there’s a £50 difference between the base model and the premium OLED model. There’s also a £60 gap between the standard Switch and the £199.99 Switch Lite.

We’re yet to go hands-on with the Switch OLED, but the pending release on October 8 means it won’t be long before we have a verdict on what appears to be a worthy, but not essential upgrade for fans of Link, Mario and co..