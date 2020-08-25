New Nintendo Switch 2021 could offer 4K gaming – report

Nintendo is reportedly planning to release a new version of its Nintendo Switch console, which could bring 4K gaming experiences into play.

A report from Bloomberg offers more detail on precisely what Nintendo could offer, following up on rumours the gaming giant is planning a beefier Switch for 2021. The report says Nintendo has looked into increasing the processing power, as well as boosting the max resolution to ultra high-definition.

Nintendo is also planning on a “slew” of new games for 2021 which would be aimed at a wide cross-section of the gaming community, according to the sources speaking to the publication.

The additional power could also see some of the games destined for PS5 and Xbox Series X arrive on the Nintendo Switch too, although that’s mere speculation on our part. The report doesn’t mention any games specifically.

Nintendo appears committed to the Switch for the time being, after first launching the console in 2017 – certainly if an upgraded version is coming to join the Switch and Switch Lite. The launch of a so-called Switch Pro would not be surprising. The company is on record entertaining the possibility of an expanded hardware range.

“With Nintendo Switch about to begin its fourth year, the situation does feel a little different from the home consoles we’ve offered in the past,” Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa said in January. “In terms of hardware, I think we will be able to consider a variety of ways to expand in the future.”

The report follows comes after one from the Economic Daily News in Taiwan earlier this week, which predicted a new model with an upgraded display and improved interactivity would go into production before the end of this year.

An upgrade could perhaps prevent the Switch looking old hat up against the PS5 and Xbox Series X, although that’s barely been a concern of Switch fans to date.

