Nintendo reveals new shops, events and characters coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Now that the horrors of Bunny Day are behind us, Nintendo has unveiled a bunch of major updates coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Starting from April 23rd, new shops, characters and other elements will be slowly introduced to the hugely popular Switch exclusive. Players worried that they’d already exhausted everything they could now have plentiful new goals to chase.

This begins with the introduction of Leif’s Garden Shop. This adorable fellow will be situated in the island plaza and will sell an assortment of flowers and shrubs, the latter of which are being introduced for the very first time. Time to get your fingers green.

Jolly Redd’s Treasure Trawler is another new shop being introduced. This suspicious dealer will sell all manner of items, including artworks which can be donated to a new section of the museum which will also be added as part of future updates. Now, you can fill an entire section with paintings, statues and other pieces of art.

Upcoming events include May Day, which will allow players to travel to a special island filled with unique treasures and other items to uncover over a limited time period. There’s also Nature Day which will unlock special tasks which you can complete in exchange for Nook Miles.

Finally – there’s International Museum Day. During this event you’ll be able to earn in-game rewards through a Stamp Rally. If previous events are any indication, this will be your only opportunity to obtain certain items before they vanish for ages.

Given that I’m close to paying off my final loan, it’s a relief to see Nintendo planning to introduce several events and major updates to New Horizons so quickly after its initial release. It means players won’t be stuck waiting for the next season to roll around before truly getting invested again.

