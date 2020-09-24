NieR Replicant remake is coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC in 2021

Square Enix has announced during its Tokyo Games Show 2020 live stream that the remake of NieR Replicant will be coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC in 2021.

Developed by ToyLogic, the remake of the cult classic will be arriving across all three platforms on April 23, 2021. It will arrive a couple of days earlier in Japan, if you know the language and fancy a cheeky head start.

First released in 2010 for the PS3 and Xbox 360, NieR developed a cult fan base which exploded in popularity with the release of the critical and commercial darling known as NieR: Automata in 2017. Now, it is receiving a remake which will help its emotional story reach a whole new audience.

If we’re being blunt, the original hasn’t aged especially well when it comes to visuals and gameplay, and felt outdated back when it released in some regards. Now, Square Enix is ensuring it’s more than capable of standing out on modern platforms with superior graphics and a revamped combat system that is closer in dynamism to its beloved sequel.

We caught a small glimpse of footage during this week’s presentation, showcasing a handful of landscapes spread across the gorgeous post-apocalyptic world alongside a few small snippets of combat. This remake will also feature a younger protagonist, who was previously exclusive to Japan in the original release, and will be treated as a canon narrative going forward.

The presentation also revealed more details on NieR: Reincarnation, a mobile title coming to iOS and Android devices later this year. It looks really promising, and will once again place a major focus on narrative and characters much like its console counterparts. There was no word on any NieR projects for PS5 or Xbox Series X, but it’s safe to assume the upcoming remake will be compatible with those platforms.

Earning 5/5 in our review, NieR: Automata is one of the generation’s best games, standing out thanks to its distinct world and heartfelt approach to storytelling: “This remains a fantastic action RPG, bringing an alluring world, compelling characters and a real sense of agency together to craft something I really can’t recommend enough.”

