Nier Reincarnation brings the acclaimed RPG franchise to mobile devices

Square Enix has released the debut trailer for NieR: Reincarnation, a new entry in the beloved RPG series in the works for iOS and Android devices.

After the huge success of NieR: Automata across PS4, PC and Xbox One, the franchise has continued to grow as the next generation of consoles approaches.

NieR: Reincarnation is one of many new projects in the works, and is a rather stark departure for the franchise when compared to its predecessors. That being said, it definitely looks fascinating judging from the debut trailer.

The trailer follows a young girl being accompanied by a small floating creature as they sprint through an assortment of gorgeous, monolithic ruins. All of this is accompanied by grand, emotional music which fits the series’ atmosphere perfectly.

Beyond the aforementioned waltzing around abandoned structures, it remains unclear what exactly the game is about and whether or not it will add anything significant to the franchise mythos. Knowing Yoko Taro – it is bound to surprise in some way.

A remake of NieR Replicant is also in the works for PS4, Xbox One and PC. A release date remains unconfirmed, but the revival of the 2010 cult classic will feature new voice work, cutscenes, music and characters. We might even see a new ending or two spliced in.

Both NieR Reincarnation and the NieR Replicant remake were announced to celebrate the series’ 10th Anniversary, so it’s likely we’ll see both of them launch before the year concludes to fit the theme.

As for a fully-fledged sequel to NieR: Automata, this is likely something that won’t emerge until the next generation of consoles, or Square Enix is simply holding back the big guns for another day. Either way, we’re very excited to see what’s next for NieR.

