Next major Star Wars game confirmed, first trailer to land Monday

EA has confirmed its next Star Wars game will be Star Wars: Squadrons and has promised a first trailer will drop on Monday.

Following a leak on the Xbox Store on Friday, EA has wasted no time in confirming the title, which will premiered at 4pm UK time on Monday.

The since-deleted listing appears to be the ‘Star Wars: Project Maverick’ codenamed title from EA’s Motive studio which was initially leaked on the PlayStation Network back in March.

As the name, the tagline “pilots wanted” and the artwork would suggest it appears this title will include more of the aerial dogfights we’ve previously seen in the Star Wars: Battlefront games. Motive also worked on the single player component of the Battlefront II game released in 2017.

Sources speaking to VentureBeat say the game will feature plenty of head-to-head aerial combat in classic Star Wars vessels like TIE Fighters and X-Wings.

Most of the game will be multiplayer centric, but there will be a single player campaign mode too, according to the report today. It’s going to be out on consoles and PC this autumn, the sources say. It’s not clear whether that will include a next-gen release, but one would certainly expect it.

You’ll be able to watch the trailer in the embedded YouTube video below when it launches on Monday:

Squadrons will be the first major Star Wars game since 2019’s popular Jedi: Fallen Order, which was hailed for its solid single-player campaign, following the multiplayer focused Battlefront titles from EA. It seems the publisher is keen to satisfy everyone in the galaxy far, far away with a wide range of gaming experiences.

