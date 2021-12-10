New Wonder Woman game will include the best part of the Middle-earth series

The latest superhero to crossover into the video game realm is Wonder Woman, with a new title from the makers of the excellent Middle-earth games at the helm.

The new eponymous title from Monolith Productions was announced at The Game Awards on Thursday night. And naturally it comes under the DC Universe license.

It’ll be a single player open-world game similar to what we saw in the Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War games set in the Tolkien universe. The Wonder Woman game will also use the tremendous Nemesis system, which will see your enemies become stronger based on your last fight with them and whether their superiors have met their end at your hand.

Monolith says it’s a “single player open-world action game will introduce an original story set in the DC Universe and allow players to become Diana of Themyscira in the fight to unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world.”

The teaser-trailer showed at The Game Awards is exactly that. You get a character reveal and establishing narration in that gradual trailer-y fashion, but it’s not clear if Gal Gadot will be involved in voicing the character.

The narrator, WW’s mum, says: “My daughter, a new threat comes to our shores, and I must call you home. Restore what has been broken. Unite old enemies. Forge new bonds. You are a hero, but you can be more. You can be a leader. You are Wonder Woman.”



That’s as much as we’re getting about the plot for the time being, but you can see the teaser trailer below:

Naturally, it’s great to see Wonder Woman get her own game, with most DC games to date focused on Batman (with the Arkham series) and Superman. Both Superman and Wonder Women will appear in 2022’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League from Rocksteady Studios.