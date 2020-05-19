New weapons are coming to Call of Duty: Warzone’s Gulag duels

Activision and Infinity Ward have announced a selection of new weapon additions coming to Call of Duty: Warzone’s infamous Gulag location.

The Gulag is where players are taken after being defeated in the hugely popular battle royale, where they are given a second chance at victory by taking part in a tense, 1v1 gunfight in the claustrophobic confines of a prison bathroom.

It’s one of Warzone’s most innovative elements, doing a great job at setting itself apart from the competition. I personally think it overcomplicates the wonderful simplicity of battle royale, but each to their own I suppose. No matter your opinion, these new changes are bound to spice things up.

Related: Best Battle Royale Games

Since the free-to-play experience launched, Gulag confrontations have been limited to pistols and shotguns, meaning you’d need to get up close and personal with your opponents to stand a solid chance at taking them down. Now, this could all change.

This week’s update will add SMGs and assault rifles into the mix, with players now able to use a larger selection of weapons when fighting for survival in the Gulag. To be more specific, the AK-47, M13, Kilo 141, Ram-7 Striker 45 and more are set to make their debut.

Call of Duty: Warzone has proven to be incredibly popular since its surprise launch earlier this year, having attracted tens of millions of players across PS4, Xbox One and PC. It’s easily giving Fortnite and PUBG a run for their money, which isn’t an easy task given their massive popularity.

Jason Coles awarded Warzone 3.5/5 in his review, praising its novel approach to the formula yet lamenting its uninspired aesthetic and boring personality when compared to its genre siblings.

“Warzone is a fine example of how you can iterate on a formula and improve it, but remove the heart of something by playing it a little too safe,” reads his verdict.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…