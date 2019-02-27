Pokemon Sword and Shield coming to Nintendo Switch late 2019

Nintendo has revealed the new main entries to the Pokemon series, entitled Sword and Shield, for Nintendo Switch.

Unlike the previous Pokemon: Let’s Go titles, Sword and Shield marks a completely new chapter in the franchise, featuring new Pokemon, a never before seen region and the return of gyms and mechanics such as wild encounters.

Making the most of the Nintendo Switch‘s hardware capabilities, Sword and Shield also boast the best visuals of any Pokemon game to date, with stunning 3D models and environments. Attack animations also look to have had a serious boost.

Pokemon Sword and Shield are both set in a new location called the Galar region. During a trailer, we were teased a glimpse of various environments including industrial cities, snowy mountains and lush meadows. The shape of the region also hints towards a UK-inspired setting, although this has not confirmed.

Nintendo also promises a new bunch of Pokemon critters to battle, catch and trade. So far, only the three starters have been confirmed though. These include the water-type lizard Sobble, the grass-type monkey Grookey and the fire-type rabbit Scorbunny. The attacks and evolutions of these Pokemon are yet to be revealed, but expect more information during E3 in June 2019.

Many old Pokemon will also make an appearance in Sword and Shield, with Lucario, Tyranitar and Pikachu all featuring in the trailer.

The teaser also showed the return of Pokemon gyms, which were ditched in the last Pokemon generation Sun and Moon. You can expect the Elite Four to feature as expected too, as you train up to defeat them and become the Pokemon champion.

A specific release date was not provided, but Nintendo did say to expect Pokemon Sword and Shield to arrive worldwide in late 2019.

