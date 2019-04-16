The new Nintendo Switch update adds a couple of super handy features

A new firmware update has been released for Nintendo Switch, bringing with it a handful of neat features.

Update 8.0.0 is now available to download, and you should be automatically prompted to apply it once connected to WiFi.

The big new feature here is the ability to transfer save data between multiple Switch consoles, meaning you’re no longer limited to one system.

To perform this action you’ll need to follow these steps: System Settings > Data Management > Transfer Your Save.

It’s worth noting that nothing will be left on the source system, otherwise known as the console your save files originated from.

A sorting feature has also been implemented as a way to customise your library of games. They can now be organised by amount of time played and alphabetically depending on the game’s name and publisher.

Nintendo has also added a handful of new player icons from Splatoon 2 and Yoshi’s Crafted World if your profile’s after a new coat of paint. You can find the full list of patch notes over on Nintendo’s website.

Excited for this update? Still waiting on themes for Nintendo Switch? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.