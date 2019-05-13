A “new and exciting” Pokemon title is in the works for smartphones

The creators of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp have announced they are working on a brand-new Pokemon experience for smartphones.

DeNA, a studio responsible for many Nintendo mobile projects, confirmed in its recent earnings report that a Pokemon title is on the way.

Having previously worked on Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Fire Emblem Heroes and Super Mario Run, the developer is no stranger to Nintendo properties.

The report reads: “Plan to launch a new and exciting smartphone game this fiscal year based on the globally popular Pokémon franchise, in partnership with The Pokémon Company.”

Further details concerning the game’s launch and other general information will be shared at a later date, likely closer to the actual release.

Pokemon GO continues to be tremendously popular on smartphones, although it’s worth noting Nintendo doesn’t have much involvement with the title, which is primarily a Niantic joint.

The latest entry in the core series, Pokemon Sword and Shield, is scheduled to launch later this year for Nintendo Switch, and will likely receive a huge spotlight at E3 2019.

