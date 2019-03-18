Naughty Nintendo Switch game pulled from sale due to poorly censored nudity

Nintendo has pulled a title from digital sale on the Japanese Nintendo eShop after a lacklustre censorship effort was uncovered.

Super Real Mahjong PV was originally released for the Sega Saturn, but like many other titles has seen a re-release on Nintendo Switch.

This iteration of the classic tabletop game rewards players with retro hentai for completing puzzles, because of course it does.

However, Nintendo and CERO, the Japanese ratings board, have taken issue with the game’s poorly-implemented censorship, which fails to cover up all of the naked bits.

Much like mdern anime, streams of conveniently placed light cover the chests and nether regions of characters, meaning it’s just about safe enough for release, although we certainly wouldn’t play this on the bus.

Siliconera has done a bit of extra digging, including finding the below video which provides a glimpse at the iffy censorship contained in Mahjong PV:

If you’re into this sort of thing, specific examples can be found around the 12-minute mark. For now, it seems the developer will need to make adjustments to the game before re-submission.

For a bit of context, Japanese media requires all nudity to be censored to a certain degree, whether this includes pornography or lewd puzzle games. That, and Nintendo is known first and foremost as a family friendly platform.

