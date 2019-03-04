FINISH HIM! It’s a phrase that millions have found themselves imitating ever since Mortal Kombat made it so iconic over twenty years ago. Now, it’s making its second return this generation with a brand new instalment by NetherRealm Studios.

Boasting a new story, new characters, new stages and oodles of outrageously bloody violence, we’re keen to get our hands on the upcoming beat-em-up.

So Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Mortal Kombat 11 including all the latest news, release date, trailers, roster and more.

Mortal Kombat 11 release date – when is it coming out?

Mortal Kombat 11 is set to launch for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch on April 23, 2019.

While NetherRealm Studios are the main developer on the project, QLOC and Shiver are helping out on porting to certain platforms.

Mortal Kombat 11 roster – which fighters are confirmed?

Baraka

Cassie Cage

D’Vorah

Jade

Johnny Cage

Kabal

Kano

Kitana

Kung Lao

Liu Kang

Raiden

Scorpion

Skarlet

Sonya Blade

Sub-Zero

Shao Khan (pre-order bonus)

Gera

Kronika

Mortal Kombat 11 trailer – how does it look?

We’ve compiled a few of the latest trailers for Mortal Kombat 11 below:

Mortal Kombat 11 Stages – How many are confirmed so far

Only a handful of playable stages have been announced for Mortal Kombat 11 thus far, and we imagine plenty more are to come:

The Temple

Black Dragon Fight Klub

Special Forces Base

Shang Tsung’s Island Ruins

Mortal Kombat 11 Gameplay – How does it play?

The eleventh instalment will include much of the fast, combo-driven gameplay fans have come to expect from Mortal Kombat, and that means more of the delicious amounts of bloody violence that has gone on to define it. However, a few new features are on the way.

Similar to Injustice 2, a robust character customisation system will be introduced that allows you to alter the appearance of characters with new pieces of equipment, weapons and other things. We imagine these will once again be obtained through loot-box style unlockables like Injustice before it.

The cosmetic system is accompanied by some gameplay improvements including the introduction of two new moves: Fatal Blow and Krushing Blow. Fatal Blows are capable of dealing massive damage once an opponent’s health falls below 30%, providing an easy way to secure a victory.

Krushing Blows are cinematic variants of specific special moves which are triggered when certain requirements are met. It seems both of these new additions will add extra strategy and flair to proceedings. Finally, you have Flawless Block. This allows you to make a comeback if attacks are blocked within a certain window of time.

Are you looking forward to Mortal Kombat 11 this April? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.