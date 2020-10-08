Mortal Kombat 11 DLC sets up epic Rambo vs Terminator battle

All he wanted was something to eat. But it’s way past that now. John Rambo is coming to the Mortal Kombat universe with fatalities on the mind.

The iconic action movie character is the latest addition to the Mortal Kombat 11 roster and arrives within the Kombat Pack 2 DLC due out next month. In a trailer introducing three new characters, it’s clear that the damaged Vietnam vet is being voiced by Sylvester Stallone himself too.

During a fight between other new DLC additions Rain and Mileena, Rambo appears from the shadows to inform the duo he’s “your worst nightmare.” Before opening fire with his trademark mini gun and war cry.

You can check him out in the trailer below:

Stallone joins his old sparring partner Arnold Schwarzenegger in the game, following the launch of Arnie’s iconic T-800 character from the original Terminator movie. The Joker from the DC universe was also part of the same Kombat Pack.

The game’s predecessor, Mortal Kombat X began the 80s nostalgia kick by introducing the Predator as a playable character, as well as Ash Williams from The Evil Dead horror movie franchise.

While Stallone is a big highlight for mainstream pop culture lovers, MK11 fans actually appear to be more excited by another character returning to Kombat with the new DLC.

Mileena first debuted in Mortal Kombat II way back in 1993, as the evil twin of Kitana, and has been in and out of the series since. After being left out of the original MK11 roster, she returns to the fray. Despite her intimidating choppers, she’s become somewhat of a sex symbol down the years, and one of the most beloved characters overall. Fans are happy to see her back.

