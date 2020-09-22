More PS5 pre-orders to open in ‘coming days,’ says sorry Sony

Sony has apologised for the PS5 pre-order fiasco, which left many gamers empty handed and wondering whether they’ll be able to snag a console in time for the November launch.

In a tweet over the weekend Sony acknowledged the PS5 pre-order process, which began with just a few hours notice last week, “could have been a lot smoother.”

Retailers were unable to cope with the demand, websites went down, confirmation emails were absent and even Amazon acknowledged that those who were successful aren’t guaranteed to receive it on release day.

Now comes the good news. Sony has confirmed another batch of consoles will be made available for eager pre-order customers ‘in the coming days’, with further stock coming between now and the end of the year. The new stock could coincide with the opening of Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders on September 22, but we’ll have to wait for official word from Sony.

In the tweet, Sony wrote: “Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologize for that. Over the next few days, we will release more PS5 consoles for preorder – retailers will share more details. And more PS5s will be available through the end of the year.”

That’ll be relief for PS5 fanciers who’d expressed concern Sony would badly struggle to cope with the demand amid the production issues that have plagued many tech manufacturers in this most challenging of years.

In some ways, Sony is smart to restrict the stocks early to ensure there are multiple waves of pre-orders. The company will also want to ensure brick-and-mortar retailers have plenty of stock in store for the November release.

However, there’s little getting away from the fact Sony did not handle this well initially. Earlier in the summer, it promised gamers plenty of notice ahead of a pre-order period, not a matter of hours.

Were you able to snag a PS5 last week? Or are you keeping your powder dry for an Xbox Series X/S pre-order this week? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

