Microsoft xCloud won’t launch on iPhone and Apple confirms why

When Microsoft revealed it had ended trials of the xCloud streaming service on iOS devices ahead of an Android exclusive launch, the omens weren’t good.

Now we have the confirmation from Apple, which iPhone and iPad-owning gamers had long feared – the xCloud streaming service will not be arriving on iOS and iPadOS.

After Microsoft said it was “focused on delivering cloud gaming as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to Android customers beginning September 15” Apple has now commented on the matter.

It told Business Insider that the xCloud streaming service goes against App Store policies requiring games to be individually submitted for review and eligible to appear in charts and search.

A spokesperson said: “The App Store was created to be a safe and trusted place for customers to discover and download apps, and a great business opportunity for all developers.

“Before they go on our store, all apps are reviewed against the same set of guidelines that are intended to protect customers and provide a fair and level playing field to developers.”

The company added: “Our customers enjoy great apps and games from millions of developers, and gaming services can absolutely launch on the App Store as long as they follow the same set of guidelines applicable to all developers, including submitting games individually for review, and appearing in charts and search.”

Apple also pointed out that gaming services can make use of the Safari web browser and others available within the App Store in order to launch their services.

Apple may be looking to protect its own Apple Arcade gaming subscription service, which offers all-you-can-eat access to a selection of games to download, rather than streamed from the cloud.

However, the decision gives Android phones a new advantage over their iOS counterparts. The xCloud service will offer streaming access to more than 100 games as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service. Might you consider a Pixel device instead of the iPhone 12 when shelling out for your next phone?

