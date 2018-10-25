Microsoft is set to bring Xbox Game Pass to PC in 2019

Speaking in a recent earnings call (via Game Informer), Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella confirmed the gaming subscription service will debut on PC next year.

Currently available for the Xbox One family of consoles, Game Pass grants you access to a hefty library for games for £7.99/$9.99 a month, with a free month for new members.

Not many details were revealed during the earnings call, but knowing that Game Pass is coming to PC is a huge step for Microsoft’s Play Anywhere ecosystem.

It remains unknown whether all titles available in the service, including third-party offerings, will be available on the Microsoft Store on PC once the service debuts.

We imagine first-party titles will be the major focus for Game Pass on PC, all of which have begun to launch on the service alongside a traditional release.

It’s excellent value, allowing players to gain access to Forza Horizon 4 and Sea of Thieves at launch in 2018, with Gears 5 and Crackdown 3 to do the same next year.

To celebrate the Halloween season, a variety of titles have been introduced to Xbox Game Pass including Hello Neighbour, Outlast 2 and a few other spooky treats.

Are you looking forward to seeing Xbox Game Pass on PC? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.