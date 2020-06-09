Microsoft is changing the way you renew codes with console bundles

Xbox is making major changes to how codes in console bundles will be redeemed going forward, doing away with those pesky 25-digit numbers we all love entering.

As reported by Polygon, a new program known as Digital Direct is being introduced which will circumvent the need to enter tedious codes when setting up your new console. Now – the license will instead be set up with the first account that signs into the system.

“During the Setup Process for your new console,” says Microsoft, “the content and service offers attached to the console will appear to redeem. Click ‘Claim it’ to redeem each item. Once redeemed, your content can be found in your digital library under My Games & Apps.”

So, just be careful when setting up your new console by ensuring the right account is signed in when redeeming your digital games and other goodies, since you wouldn’t want anything tied to the wrong username. It should also make the act of redeeming trials and other pieces of downloadable content much easier going forward.

This is a smart move by Microsoft and also makes things much easier for consumers who simply want to plug their new console in and jump into games with minimal fuss. Redeeming games in this way also allows Microsoft to ensure new users are brought into the Xbox Live and Xbox Game Pass fold almost immediately, building upon the Xbox ecosystem.

We imagine this practice will become more common with the arrival of Xbox Series X and the rumoured Xbox Lockhart, both of which could be out in the wild by the end of this year. It’s become increasingly clear in recent years that Microsoft is more concerned with how many players are accessing its games and services, the platform simply being a delivery mechanism for the end user. Either way, it’s exciting evolution of console gaming that’s very welcome to see.

