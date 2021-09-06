Microsoft Flight Simulator Top Gun DLC won’t take your breath away until 2022

We’re only on Labor Day here in the US, but Thanksgiving is sounding a lot less fun than it was a week ago.

Firstly we learned the Top Gun sequel Maverick is being delayed until next May. Now, as night follows day, we’ve learned the Microsoft Flight Simulator tie-in has also been shifted to 2022.

In a brief statement, Microsoft said it had decided to hold off until the movie has been released too. That means we won’t be able to soar around the skies in F-18 fighter jets as Captain Pete Mitchell aka “Maverick” for another 8 months.

That’s unfortunate, but it’s probably a contractual issue Microsoft and developer Adobo have very little control over. Microsoft initially showed off screenshots from the planned expansion at E3 in June, but we’ll have to wait a little longer to take the highway to the danger zone.

In a post on the Flight Simulator website the team said: “Paramount Pictures recently shifted the release date of Top Gun: Maverick to Memorial Day weekend, May 27, 2022. As we have previously announced, the Top Gun: Maverick expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator for Windows 10 PC, Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass will be released alongside the movie. We look forward to sharing more information in the future.”

Top Gun: Maverick is one of three Paramount movies that have been pushed back amid ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and how it could damage box office takings. Jackass Forever won’t arrive until February 4, while Mission: Impossible 7 now won’t be attempted until the end of September 2022.

It’s a different strategy from the likes of Disney and Warner Bros (via its HBO Max streaming service), who’ve chosen to make blockbusters available in cinemas and via home streaming simultaneously.

Disney, of course, charges subscribers a Premier Access fee to stream brand new movies, while HBO Max has offered movies like Wonder Woman 1984, Suicide Squad, Tenet and Mortal Kombat free to existing subscribers on day one.