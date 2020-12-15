Microsoft deals EA Play blow to PC Game Pass subscribers

Microsoft has announced that Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC will have to wait until 2021, claiming it needs a little more time to refine the experience for desktop gamers.

In a blog post, Microsoft said it had hoped to complete the integration by the end of the year, but is now requesting a little more patience from Windows gamers.

“We made the decision to delay until 2021 the release of EA Play on PC as part of the Xbox Game Pass for PC and Ultimate memberships,” the company said on Tuesday.

Microsoft says the next update on the situation will come in early 2021, which doesn’t appear to suggest a launch is imminent.

Related: Xbox Series X/S games

EA Play joined the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate proposition in November 2020 at no extra cost to subscribers. That meant games from the Madden, FIFA, Star Wars Battlefront, Need for Speed, The Sims, Battlefield and Titanfall stables would be free to play for subscribers.

Overall, more than 60 of EA’s biggest games are available to download, while there are extended trials of brand new games too. Just yesterday, it emerged that the legendary British gaming studio Codemasters is set to end up in the hands of EA, so it seems likely games like F1, Dirt and Grid will become part of the EA Play line up in future.

The integration, along with the ability to play on Android devices via the cloud for a number of titles, has strengthened the proposition of the Xbox Game Pass compared with the scant competition offered by PlayStation Now.

On Xbox and PC, Game Pass Ultimate continues to offer a massive array of first party titles as well as online gaming access and monthly Games With Gold.

Are you disappointed to be missing out on EA Play on PC until the new year? Or is Game Pass Ultimate providing plenty to be getting on with? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.