Microsoft announces new wired headset for Xbox

Microsoft has announced a new, more affordable wired headset for Xbox gamers less concerned with wireless compatibility.

The new Xbox Stereo Headset, which costs £54.99/$59.99 compared to the £89.99/$99.99 Microsoft asks for the wireless counterpart, plugs into the Xbox controller via the 3.5mm jack, so you won’t need to trail the cable across the room to your console. You won’t need batteries either.

There’s an adjustable mic for clearer in-game chat with your multiplayer parters, while Microsoft says the headset supports multiple spatial audio technologies, including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X. That’ll provide an immersive surround-sound environment to boost your gaming endeavours.

The headset promises ultra-soft ear cups for to ensure comfort during those longer sessions, while there’s an adjustable mic that can simply be tucked away when it’s not in use.

It’s already available to pre-order ahead of the September 20 release date. There’s free shipping and hassle-free returns from Microsoft. Microsoft already sells alternate headsets like the £449 B&O BeoPlay Portal, which is made for Xbox.

In our review of the wireless iteration of the device, we praised the great sound and powerful bass, clever design, easy-to-use controls and incredible value. We were a little disappointed in the plasticky build and absence of active noise cancelling, but still afforded the accessory 4.5 out of a possible 5 stars.

Our reviewer wrote: “Offering incredible bang for your buck, the Xbox Wireless Headset blends clever design with booming performance, at a price that’s more than reasonable. From multiple device support to EQ customisation, intuitive controls and a comfortable fit, there’s plenty to love here.”

