Metroid Prime Trilogy for Nintendo Switch is finished but yet to launch – report

A new report has emerged which suggests that Metroid Prime Trilogy is coming to Nintendo Switch, and has been in the works for quite some time.

Last week, Game Informer Senior Editor Imran Khan replied to a tweet regarding the Prime Trilogy’s release, stating that it has “been long done,” with an announcement initially planned for December 2018.

Khan goes on to deliver a few additional bits of information regarding the Prime Trilogy port, such as how “internal thinking was that it needs to be all under one roof to right the ship (via ResetEra).

This potential revelation comes shortly after the announcement that work on Metroid Prime 4 will be completely rebooted in collaboration with Retro Studios, the creator of the original trilogy.

“This change will essentially mean restarting development from the beginning, so completion of the game will be delayed from our initial internal plan,” Takahashi explains in the video announcement.

“We strongly recognise that this delay will come as a disappointment to the many fans who have been looking forward to the launch of Metroid Prime 4.”

Nintendo is yet to formally acknowledge the rumour of Metroid Prime Trilogy coming to Switch, although it’d definitely be a good fit for the platform.

It has the potential to introduce a new generation of players to an excellent trio of titles while giving fans something to tide them over until Prime 4’s arrival.

