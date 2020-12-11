Mass Effect is making a comeback, but don’t expect it for several years

Bioware and Electronic Arts have announced a new entry in the Mass Effect franchise, although it appears to be incredibly early in development.

This sudden reveal closed The Game Awards earlier this week, confirming that a new entry in the beloved space opera franchise is in production and will continue the events of the original trilogy. So, let’s just pretend Andromeda never happened I suppose.

General Manager Casey Hudson announced that a new entry in the series was coming alongside the unveiling of Mass Effect: The Legendary Edition in recent weeks, although he has since left Bioware to pursue other career prospects. It remains unclear if such a move will heavily impact where Mass Effect will go in the future.

The reveal trailer was little more than a teaser for what this new chapter in the Mass Effect will tackle, which will seemingly address how the galaxy will respond to the destruction of the relays following the events of Mass Effect 3. We’re taken through a gorgeous variety of space vistas before following a small ship down onto a snowy planet.

Related: Cyberpunk 2077 Review

Here, an Asari picks up a piece of debris, wiping off snow to reveal the iconic N7 logo. This is a clear indication it takes place in the same galaxy as the original trilogy, and will likely delve into exactly how civilization responds to the aftermath of the Reaper Invasion as they rebuild everything that was lost. Chances are another dangerous threat will emerge too, giving you a reason to save the galaxy once again.

“A veteran team at BioWare is in the early stages of what is on the horizon for the Mass Effect franchise, and we are excited to show you where we’ll be heading next,” reads the trailer description. It is simply titled “The Next Mass Effect” with no details on a release window on platforms. Much like Dragon Age 4, this has been announced in the early stages of production, which could end up being a blessing and a curse.