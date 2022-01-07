Mario Kart 9 ‘in active development’ and we might get a peak this year

Look, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe might still be topping video game charts nearly five years after its release, but we can all agree it’s about time for a new entry, right?

After all the beloved racer was originally a Wii U game dating back to 2014. Give us Mario Kart 9, designed for the Switch OLED already, Nintendo!

However, we also know Nintendo is never exactly in a rush with these new first-party games, so reports Mario Kart 9 is “in active development” – with a view to Nintendo teasing it before the year is out – might actually come as a surprise.

The word comes from Kantan Games’ Dr. Serkan Toto, who has made a host of productions for the year in gaming while chatting with GamesIndustry.biz. He even says there’s a “new twist” on the way with Mario Kart 9.

He said: “I am aware Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still selling very well on the Nintendo Switch, but Mario Kart 9 is in active development (and comes with a new twist) and Nintendo could tease it this year.”

Should Nintendo give us a glimpse of the next Mario Kart instalment this year, it’s still likely to be a couple of years away. After all, Nintendo originally announced The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel was at E3 2019. It’s scheduled to come out at some point in 2022, although Nintendo is still to confirm a name for the game, let alone a release date.

Given that logic, we could see Mario Kart 9 around 2024 or 2025, and launch alongside a next-generation Nintendo console.

Elsewhere in his predictions, Dr. Serkan Toto said it might be time for Nintendo to bring another first-party game to the mobile realm, following the launch of Mario Run and Mario Kart Tour.

He added: “On mobile, Nintendo has been very silent since Mario Kart Tour’s launch in 2019, but I think 2022 is when we will see an established IP arriving on smart devices again.”