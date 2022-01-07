 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Mario Kart 9 ‘in active development’ and we might get a peak this year

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Look, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe might still be topping video game charts nearly five years after its release, but we can all agree it’s about time for a new entry, right?

After all the beloved racer was originally a Wii U game dating back to 2014. Give us Mario Kart 9, designed for the Switch OLED already, Nintendo!

However, we also know Nintendo is never exactly in a rush with these new first-party games, so reports Mario Kart 9 is “in active development” – with a view to Nintendo teasing it before the year is out – might actually come as a surprise.

The word comes from Kantan Games’ Dr. Serkan Toto, who has made a host of productions for the year in gaming while chatting with GamesIndustry.biz. He even says there’s a “new twist” on the way with Mario Kart 9.

He said: “I am aware Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still selling very well on the Nintendo Switch, but Mario Kart 9 is in active development (and comes with a new twist) and Nintendo could tease it this year.”

Should Nintendo give us a glimpse of the next Mario Kart instalment this year, it’s still likely to be a couple of years away. After all, Nintendo originally announced The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel was at E3 2019. It’s scheduled to come out at some point in 2022, although Nintendo is still to confirm a name for the game, let alone a release date.

Given that logic, we could see Mario Kart 9 around 2024 or 2025, and launch alongside a next-generation Nintendo console.

You might like…

Nintendo Switch OLED vs Nintendo Switch Lite: What’s the difference?

Nintendo Switch OLED vs Nintendo Switch Lite: What’s the difference?

Ryan Jones 6 months ago
Upcoming Switch Games 2021: All the big hits coming our way this year

Upcoming Switch Games 2021: All the big hits coming our way this year

Jade King 10 months ago
Best Switch Games 2021: Our top picks for Nintendo’s hybrid console

Best Switch Games 2021: Our top picks for Nintendo’s hybrid console

Jade King 1 year ago

Elsewhere in his predictions, Dr. Serkan Toto said it might be time for Nintendo to bring another first-party game to the mobile realm, following the launch of Mario Run and Mario Kart Tour.

He added: “On mobile, Nintendo has been very silent since Mario Kart Tour’s launch in 2019, but I think 2022 is when we will see an established IP arriving on smart devices again.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.