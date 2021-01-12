Mario is getting a limited edition Nintendo Switch console and it looks gorgeous

A new Nintendo Switch console is launching alongside Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury this February and it looks absolutely stunning.

It’s surprising that Nintendo’s iconic mascot hasn’t received a console of its own yet, but better late than never with the arrival of this limited edition bundle alongside the release of a new platformer next month.

The bundle was unveiled earlier today alongside a new trailer for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and will be launching with it on February 12. Chances are it will be available in small quantities with collector’s keen to snap it up very quickly.

It will be available at select retailers for $299.99 and will include the console itself alongside a carrying case supporting the same iconic red and blue colour scheme. We’ll be sure to update this story once we hear about UK retailers stocking the console in the coming days.

Sadly, it doesn’t come with a copy of 3D World, you’ll need to pick that up alongside Mario’s other games separately if you’re hoping for something to play on the new hardware. The upcoming port will feature the beloved Wii U platformer in all its glory, while also introducing new content built in the Super Mario Odyssey engine.

Related: Best Switch Games

First launching as a Nintendo Wii U exclusive back in 2013, Super Mario 3D World is one of the last major exclusives from that platform to make its way over to Switch. Here’s what Stuart Andrews thought in his 4.5/5 review from back in the day:

“Super Mario 3D World is too bold, too colourful and too inventive to play second fiddle to the Mario Galaxy games, and the balance of accessible platforming, exploration and discovery is nigh-on perfect.” The port’s new content looks rather epic, with the trailer showcasing a giant Cat Mario going up against Bowser in an epic showdown. It remains unclear how substantial the new content will be, so here’s hoping it’s a couple of levels at the very least.

Do you like the look of this new console? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.