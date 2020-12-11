Make Cyberpunk 2077 look better on consoles by turning off these graphics settings

Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 and Xbox has a few graphical settings switched on by default, which in the grand scheme of things actually have a negative impact on visual fidelity.

Players have already cottoned on to such issues since its launch across all platforms earlier this week, and have thus begun switching off settings such as film grain and chromatic aberration which further blurs an image which is already struggling to reach a Full HD resolution on base consoles.

In its default state with settings such as film grain, chromatic aberration and motion blur switched on, Cyberpunk 2077 can appear rather blurry and smudged, especially when trying to view objects in the distance. Weapons and vehicles can also appear less detailed as a consequence. Fortunately, these settings can be disabled right away in the options menu.

I disabled said settings while testing the PS5 version and found visuals were certainly improved, making the world itself look far more pleasant as a result. Distant lights and NPCs no longer blurred into the background as much, although the resolution still prevents Night City from expressing the clarity I would like.

You can see a full comparison below. While stationary the differences are harder to parse, but in motion I much prefer gameplay when such settings are switched off.

Obviously, this still doesn’t remedy texture issues, bugs and other performance problems that currently plague the console versions of Cyberpunk 2077. Those will hopefully be ironed out with future updates from CD Projekt Red, or by the next-gen upgrade in 2021.

Here’s what I thought of the RPG in my 4/5 review: “CD Projekt Red has created a triumphant RPG experience with Cyberpunk 2077, yet it often falters under the weight of its own ambition thanks to inconsistent writing and narrative.” At the time of writing, I’d recommend you experience Cyberpunk 2077 on PC or wait until it arrives on next-gen consoles, since right now it’s a mixed bag on last-gen machines.