Mafia Trilogy is being remastered for PS4, Xbox One and PC

2K Games and Hanger 13 have announced Mafia Trilogy, a remastered collection of the classic gangster series coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Well – today’s news is technically an announcement for the announcement, which is set to take place on Tuesday, May 19 over on the official website.

The announcement was also accompanied by a teaser trailer you can check out below. We imagine next week we’ll be provided a glimpse at gameplay, new features and a potential release date for later this year.

The Mafia Trilogy has stretched multiple generations at this point, having launched across three individual lines of consoles since its inception. This all started with Mafia back on the PS2, Xbox and PC in the early noughties.

Since then, two sequels have spawned which have all been met with critical and commercial success. Now, it seems 2K Games and fledgling studio Hanger 13 are keen to bring the franchise back into the limelight.

We sadly weren’y very positive on Mafia 3, describing it as the “biggest dissapoitment” during the year of its release. “Mafia 3 is the biggest disappointment of the year. It’s a game with masses of potential, but unfortunately that potential is wasted on by-the-numbers open-world game design.”

“The first few hours tease the game that could have been if it hadn’t succumbed to the open-world bloat. This is a solid eight-hour game stretched far too thin.” Despite our 2.5/5 review, a remaster could provide 2K and Hanger 13 an oppurtunity to improve upon its weaker aspects, while also providing a bunch of new content and visual enhancements. We’ll find out more next week, and will be reporting on all the latest as it happens.

