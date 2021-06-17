Madden NFL 22 next-gen Gameday modes show Xbox One and PS4 are on way out

EA Sports has confirmed next-gen versions of Madden NFL 22 will offer even more exclusive features unavailable to gamers on PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 versions of Madden 22, which will arrive on August 20 on all formats, will boost more “Dynamic Gameplay” features.

One of the benefits exclusive to next-gen is Gameday Atmosphere, a homefield advantage informed by real world factors. If you’re playing on the road at the notoriously loud Seattle Seahawks, that’ll affect the momentum of the game in tangible ways. For example, if you’re playing on offense, you may see some of your receiver buttons hidden, making it more difficult to complete a pass on a big third down.

If you’re performing well at home, the momentum from the crowd will give you an offensive boost, for example. Each of the 32 NFL franchises will have a unique “M-Factor”. My hometown Miami Dolphins is probably something to do with the ludicrous September heat and humidity. Visitors to the Broncos Mile High Stadium will have to deal with the altitude, so opposing players will tire more easily.

That Gameday Momentum, which is linked into the atmosphere somewhat, will swing throughout the game, much as it does in actual NFL games. Should the momentum swing dramatically in your favour, you’ll be able to access differing levels of abilities on your home turf.

In the announcement, EA says: “Gameday Atmosphere is also bringing real NFL game scenarios to Madden NFL 22. You’ll experience the impact of spontaneous moments that can change the outcome of a game in a split second – all based on the unique atmospheres and environments of the stadium. With each stadium housing a unique Home Field Advantage game modifier, you’ll be able to shift momentum in (or out of) your favor during high-stakes moments. You’ll also see all-new crowd animations, on-field reactions and celebrations that bring the real world emotion of game day to life.”

EA says gameplay is informed by Next Generation stats and AI with stats changing through the real world season. The game, which stars Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes as cover athletes is looking to bounce back from a terrible Madden 21 instalment, is available to preorder now.