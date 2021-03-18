Life is Strange: True Colors is official and a huge break from tradition

Square Enix has announced Life is Strange: True Colors, which will be the long-awaited third game in the cult, superpower-centric choose-your-adventure RPG.

Perhaps surprisingly, True Colors will break from tradition by landing all at once on September 10. Previous instalments have been released as episodes.

The new game will be developed by the returning Deck Nine Games, who gave is Life is Strange: Before the Storm almost four years ago. The game will star a brand new super-powered female protagonist called Alex Chen.

The story will centre on Alex’s arrival in Haven Springs, Colorado, where her brother Gabe lives. It’s a fictional mountain town, but it looks like somewhere we’d definitely want to live. All seems perfect, until her brother’s mysterious death.

Alex sets out to discover what actually happened, with the aid of ‘psychic empathy’ powers that enable her to read and visualise the emotions of others, even manipulating them. Gamers will be challenged to use the power of those emotions, depicted by colourful auras, in order to discover the truth – aided by some of Gabe’s best friends. You have to be careful though; these emotions can infect Alex, causing her to lose control.

You can see for yourself in the announce trailer below.

It was also announced that a Life is Strange Remastered Collection will also arrive alongside True Colours in September.

Elsewhere during today’s first Square Enix presents live stream, the publisher announced Black Panther is coming to Marvel’s Avengers. In Black Panther: War for Wakanda, the expansion will require gamers to defend BP’s homeland from a full scale invasion. Here’s the announce trailer:

There were notable announcements pertaining to Outriders, the reveal of Just Cause Mobile and even the debut of an augmented reality version of Space Invaders for mobile devices. The game will be made by Taito and will be the first expression of the game in AR since its launch in 1978.