The latest Nintendo Switch update has arrived and here’s what it does

Update 7.0.0 has been released for Nintendo Switch, adding an assortment of new features and language options to the console.

While it’s hardly a ground-breaking update, version 7.0.0 does add a handful of neat additions that will certainly please some users.

Firstly, Chinese and Korean language support is now available to select on Nintendo Switch, incredibly handy if you’re a native speaker or learning the language yourself.

Aside from a new language or two, this update also adds a number of new user icons from New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. If you’ve a favourite character, chances are it can now decorate your profile.

Of course, this firmware update also includes the usual array of “general system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.” Here’s hoping custom themes are on the way for the user interface, too.

Earning 8/10 in our review, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is a worthwhile port of an excellent 2D platformer, adding a few nice new features to boot:

‘Nintendo has once again brought one of its past console’s beloved exclusives to Switch with great effect, offering enhancements in the form of small visual tweaks and neat new mechanics.’

