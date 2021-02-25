Latest Call of Duty games now too big for 500GB PS4 hard-drives

Activision is warning Call of Duty fans they may need to free-up space on their 500GB PS4 hard drives in order to house the full versions of Modern Warfare/Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

In a blog post outlining the requirements, gamers are warned they may have to receive their standard edition PS4 of some ‘insured game content’ in order to ensure the latest updates.

So, effectively, if you want the full versions of all three games on your 500GB PS4, they’ll no longer fit on the hard drive. That’s before you even think of any other games.

“Those who own a standard PlayStation 4 with a default hard drive of 500 GB may need to make room if they have the full versions of Modern Warfare/Warzone and Black Ops Cold War with all modes and packs installed,” the post reads.

“Should you have both games installed and have kept up to date with updates, you may need to delete some unused Game Content to have a successful download and install of the Warzone patch tonight.”

The instruction, which also informs gamers how to free up space by deleting older content, come alongside the file sizes for the Season Two updates for Call of Duty Warzone and Cold War, which you can see below:

Black Ops Cold War Update Sizes

PlayStation 5: 18.0 GB

PlayStation 4: 10.5 GB

Xbox One Series X / Xbox One Series S: 26.5 GB

Xbox One: 15.3 GB

PC: 13.7 GB

Warzone Update Sizes

PlayStation 5: 17.0 GB

PlayStation 4: 17.0 GB

Xbox One Series X / Xbox One Series S: 17.9 GB

Xbox One: 17.9 GB

PC: 16.9 GB (Warzone Only) / 20.8 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare)

A Eurogamer reported pointed out that, on his PS5, he was advised 100GB of free space was required to install the 17GB file, which is rather ridiculous, especially when it’s not currently possible to move PS5 games off its SSD. Effectively, Call of Duty campaigners are going to need a bigger hard drive.