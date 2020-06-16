Lamar Jackson is the Madden 21 cover star, new game features revealed

We’re still not sure when this year’s NFL season will start, but EA Sports Madden NFL 21 will be available on August 25.

EA sports has confirmed the iconic American football sim will launch on PS4, Xbox One and PC first before it arrives on next-gen consoles post-launch. If you buy an Xbox Series X and have bought the game for Xbox One, you’ll get the upgrade for free.

The word comes via the newly-posted official reveal trailer for this year’s instalment which also unveils league MVP Lamar Jackson as the cover star.

Jackson is the Baltimore Ravens quarterback and enjoyed a staggeringly good 2019/20 season, throwing for 36 touchdowns and running in another 7 as he helped his team back to the playoffs.

You can see the 90-second trailer below:

But what about new features? Well the trailer doesn’t give too much away, but it does seem like there’ll be new tools for players running with the football which will enable them to leap over and juke around oncoming defenders.

The trailer also promises new pass rushing controls that’ll enable players to beat their opponent at the line and get to the quarterback. We’re finally going to get some user-controlled celebrations, like Madden’s FIFA stablemate.

Here’s what EA is saying thus for: “Go All Out in Madden NFL 21 with innovative gameplay mechanics that offer advanced levels of control and inspire creativity on both sides of the ball. Feel all-out control with the new Skill Stick ball-carrier system, dominate the edge with fresh pass rush moves, experience more open-field realism with tackle improvements, and have more fun with user-controlled celebrations.”

Madden continues to be a big money spinner for EA Sports as the series’ appeal and the power of the official franchise remains strong after almost three decades.

