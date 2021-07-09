Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Mbappe is the FIFA 22 cover star again, petition to change to Southgate starts here

The FIFA 22 cover star has been announced, and he won’t be taking part in Sunday’s UEFA Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, given his growing status as one of the game’s pre-eminent superstars, it’s France and PSG striker Kylian Mbappe. It’s the second year in a row the Frenchman has landed the honour.

The World Cup-winning forward was expected to be one of players of Euro 2020, but missed the decisive penalty in the last 16 game against Switzerland and ended the tournament without a goal to his name. However, the 22-year-old remains the heir apparent to Messi and Ronaldo’s throne as the game’s biggest talent.

The announcement comes ahead of the launch of the Official Reveal Trailer on Sunday at 4:30 UK time, so if you’re looking to kill time before the Three Lions take on the Azzurri at Wembley, EA Sports has you covered.

Hopefully, EA has some major improvements in mind, given this is the first game in the series designed for next-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X. FIFA 21 offered next-gen upgrades, but you’ve gotta think this edition will be build from the ground up for the new consoles.

The PS5 upgrade made use of the new adaptive triggers on the DualSense controller that added resistance when players were tired. It also added haptic feedback depending on which foot your player struck the shot with. This free update came with “next level visuals.” too.

“LiveLight Rendering creates ultra-realistic football environments. You’ll see visually stunning recreations of the world’s biggest stadiums like Anfield and the Parc des Princes that make them feel more alive than ever before,” EA said. Pre-match cinematic also got a boost.

As for FIFA 21 itself, we gave it a four star review. Our own Max Parker wrote: “FIFA 21 is an often great football game packed with content and modes. The few gameplay tweaks that are here make for a better overall experience and keeping Volta around adds some variety. Sadly, the redesign of career mode focuses on the wrong features and feels like a wannabe Football Manager without any of the depth.”

